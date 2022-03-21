Rachel Zegler, the star of Steven Spielberg's Best Picture nominee, West Side Story, says she was not invited to attend the ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards. Zegler explained why she was disappointed by the snub in a post on Instagram.

“idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’)" Zegler wrote. "I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage— i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie."



The Academy has yet to comment on why Zegler didn't receive an invite.

While Zegler isn't nominated for any individual awards, the film is competing for seven total Oscars in addition to Best Picture, including Best Director and Best Supporting Actress.

After her comment gained traction online, Zegler thanked fans for their support on Twitter.

West Side Story is currently streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max.

Check out Zegler's posts below. The Oscars will air on March 27.

