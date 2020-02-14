Kobe Bryant's passing alongside his daughter in a helicopter crash came as a shocking and unexpected tragedy. Bryant is one of the best players in NBA history and continues to be regarded as such, even in passing. As you can imagine, players on the Los Angeles Lakers were absolutely shocked when they heard the news and were visibly devasted over the loss of one of the game's biggest legends. In fact, the players found out about the tragedy while flying home from a road trip.

During the latest episode of Danny Green's podcast, Lakers player Quinn Cook spoke about finding out about Kobe's passing and how the mood on the plane was incredibly sad.

"I look in front of me and I just see LeBron and AD and Randy and AB, Dwight -- everybody was just crushed," Cook said before describing the prayer LeBron James led on the plane. "[It] was very, very, very, powerful. And, after that, like Danny will tell you, I was crushed. I was crying the whole flight. I was absolutely destroyed."

Cook later spoke about how the team is still going through the trauma of Kobe's loss but the practices and games are helping them get through everything. It's clear the Lakers are a team of brothers and they are doing everything in their power to honor Kobe's legacy.