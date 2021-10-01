"Queens" TV Supergroup With Eve, Brand, & More Drop "Nasty Girl"

ABC is getting ready to premiere the new drama series QUEENS on October 19th, which centers around a hip-hop supergroup comprised of four female rappers (played by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez) who decide to reunite in their forties for another go-around. In true immersive fashion -- not to mention a clever bit of viral marketing -- the fictional group has come through with their lead single "Nasty Girl."

The track itself is a nostalgic breath of fresh air, and it's genuinely refreshing to hear the Ruff Ryders legend Eve spitting a verse once again. But if early consensus is anything to go by, it's Brandy -- or her alter ego Xplicit Lyrics -- who really steals the show. While Queens aren't technically a supergroup in the traditional sense, being that they're playing roles in a series -- the commitment that each party shows in "Nasty Girl" bodes well for the series when it drops in a few weeks.

Quotable Lyrics

This is embarassin', mass murder harassment, I'm the advocate

No one can fathom this nasty bitch flow with the arrogance

Lyrical cynical savage, visuals plain scriptures

And my mystique is Mona Lisa in faded pictures