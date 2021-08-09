Queen Key Rounds Out Trilogy With "Your Highness 3"

Chicago's own Queen Key has been steadily putting in work for a minute, and she recently came through to deliver her brand new tape Your Highness 3, a staggering project that clocks in at a total of twenty-five songs. Though the album features guest appearances from Polo G, G Herbo, Yung Baby Tate, Tay Money, Kidd Kenn, and Lil Zay Osama, the throne belongs to Key alone, who commands attention throughout the project's admittedly lengthy duration.

Those familiar with parts one and two will likely find much to appreciate on the third go-around, especially given how much fun the recent mother of triplets appears to be having. Tending to prefer her 808s heavily bouncy and slightly distorted, Key's charisma shines on the more immediate bangers like "Flute," "Be Like Queen," and the sexually charged "Make Me Cum." That's not to say that it's all fun and games; with twenty-five tracks, there are a few contemplative moments (relatively speaking) to be found, including the single "What I Do."

Fans of the infectious personality should check out Your Highness 3, and be sure to sound off in the comments with your favorite tracks. Don't let the intimidating runtime scare you off - Queen Key is a dynamic and exciting voice in Chicago's vibrant and formidable rap scene. What do you think about this new project?