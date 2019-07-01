Queen Key & Asian Da Brat Join Yung Baby Tate On "Mean Girl"

This weekend, Yung Baby Tate arrived with the deluxe edition of her GIRLS project, sharing new additions to the catalog with a few assists in the process. Notably, it is Queen Key and Asian Da brat who make an appearance on deluxe track "Mean Girl," a brash and exceedingly fun cut that finds all three women trading off on lines that find them adopting the persona of the track's title: "Mean ass bitch, give a fuck if you like me'I'll beat a bitch black and blue, make a hoe need a IV."

"I do want Black girls to feel great. I want them to feel like that bitch because we are by default," Tate previously told Hello Giggles of the impetus behind her tracks. "I do take pride in that [...] That’s always my goal."

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't gotta talk, my bitches gon' beat her

Internet beef, pussy hoe, just meet up

Pull up in the hood, might kick it with my feet up

Might get some head in a new black beamer

-Asian Da Brat