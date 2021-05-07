mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Gets Busy On "I Thought"

Mitch Findlay
May 07, 2021 12:27
I Thought
Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo keeps it moving with "I Thought," a highlight banger off his new album "Still Taking Risks."


Amidst growing scrutiny, Quando Rondo has kept his head up and moved forward with the release of his new album Still Taking Risks. Seemingly surrounded by enemies at every turn, Rondo stands in isolation and holds down the eighteen-track endeavor all by his lonesome. While that may be off-putting to some, those committed to the young rapper's journey will find much to appreciate throughout. One of the early highlights comes by way of "I Thought," an up-tempo banger that shifts away from personal reflection.

"Ain't no discussion, I bet them young ni*gas shoot when I tell 'em," he raps, over a lively piano banger from CxbGoCrazy. "Real discrete with my moves, we sent two up to heaven / Rather be twenty-two living lifÐµ like an elder / Shawty moving that through so I call hÐµr Griselda." Though brief, it's a worthwhile showcase of Rondo's flow, and many have already gathered that the song would have serious potential under different circumstances. 

Check out "I Thought" now, and sound off if you've given Rondo's Still Taking Risks album a chance.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

End of discussion, I bet them young n***as shoot when I tell em
Real discrete with my moves, we sent two up to heaven
I could be twenty-two living life like an elder
Shawty moving that through so I call her Griselda

Quando Rondo still taking risks
