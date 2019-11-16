Q-Tip, Little Simz & Idris Elba Link Up On James Bks "New Breed"

James Bks has brought together a trifecta of rappers together for a brand new banger. The producer grabbed Q-Tip, Little Simz, and Idris Elba for the new song, "New Breed." James cooks up afrobeats-infused production that still has the flare of the U.K. sound that's familiar to Simz and Elba. Q-Tip floats on the beat for the first verse while Idris Elba takes on the hook and the second verse. To close it off, Little Simz comes through with an excellent verse that continues to prove she's one of the best grime MCs out right now.

The song marks the latest effort from Idris Elba as an emcee. Of course, he's known as an actor and DJ but this year, he's really flexed his skills as an emcee on songs like this and Wiley's "Boasty."

Quotable Lyrics

My melanin glowin' for the world to see

Your insecurities not concernin' me

I mean, God is a woman, that's my firm belief

And they want to burn it down to the third degree