Q Da Fool & Peewee Longway Have Infectious Energy On "Real Rich"

Q Da Fool and Peewee Longway are two artists who bring a whole lot of energy to their music, so it only makes sense that a collaboration with these two would have the same feel. On the track "Real Rich," that is exactly what we get as both artists bring their respective styles to a brooding trap banger that will be perfect for any turn-up playlist.

In this track, we have Q Da Fool taking care of the hook as well as the first few verses of the song, before Peewee Longway comes in to complement the song. Both artists offer up some braggadocious verses, and it's clear that this song is going to be a hit amongst each other's respective fanbases.

Give the song a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had to do some shit they never did before

Made 250, I still need two more

Fit all Fendi, my shoes pay two for 'em

Virgil was hot, n**** go wear a uniform