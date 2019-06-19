Puma has officially launched a colorful Clyde Court "City Pack," giving basketball fans an opportunity to put on for their cities with five distinct colorways ahead of Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Fans from key US cities, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia can now rep their colors – whether it’s paying homage to their favorite franchise legends or supporting the team’s next generation of superstars.

Puma Clyde Court City Pack/PUMA

Each sneaker in the "City Pack" comes equipped with custom cushion technology that is strategically placed for the highest-level energy return and boasts maximum grip for sharp cuts and sudden stops. With a dynamic lacing and fit system, the shoe ensures you can rep on the court or in the street.

The PUMA Clyde Court "City Pack" is now available via PUMA.com and in other retailers. Each colorway retails for $120.

