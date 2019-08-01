Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most well known European soccer teams and over the past few years, they have been linking up with the good people over at Jordan Brand for some apparel and for sneakers. These past few weeks have been jam-packed with teasers for various PSG x Jordan Brand silhouettes. Perhaps the best one to be shown off is the Air Jordan 6 which comes with some muted black and grey colors with just a few hints of red.

The shoe was dropped overseas last week but fans in North America have been clamoring for their very own release date. Well, according to Sole Collector, they are finally getting one as the PSG x Air Jordan is officially coming out on Saturday, August 10th for $225 USD. The sneaker will be released through the Nike SNKRS App so don't sleep on release day as you might miss out if you aren't careful.

This will be a great collectible for soccer fans everywhere so if you like PSG and you like sneakers, this is a match made in heaven.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike