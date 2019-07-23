Paris Saint-Germain is one of if not the most historic team in all of French soccer and over the past couple of years, they have ramped up their efforts to provide high-quality apparel and sneakers to their fans. These efforts have been aided by none other than Jordan Brand who has come out with some great designs. Over the past few weeks, there have been teasers of the upcoming PSG x Air Jordan 6 collab which is finally releasing this Saturday, July 27th for an undisclosed price.

The shoe features black and grey suede all throughout the upper with hints of red near the back heel. There is also a Jumpman-infused PSG logo on the back which looks pretty sleek. Overall, it's a great looking shoe that Air Jordan 6 fans are already foaming at the mouth for. Having said that, people are interested in knowing how to buy these so here's the latest information on that, courtesy of Sneaker News.

The following stores will be selling the shoe, with most coming overseas in Europe: