If you're a big fan of Paris Saint-Germain, then the last month hasn't exactly been kind to you. While sure, the team made it to its first-ever Champions League Final, they ended up losing at the hands of Bayern Munich. It was a close game although it certainly doesn't take away from the fact that it was a heartbreaking loss. Despite all of this, PSG fans may very well be in for a treat as the team is about to come through with a brand new Air Jordan 4 collaboration.

This new sneaker has been teased quite a bit over the last few months. The shoe is set to have a white upper with black and Bordeaux highlights. Based on prior PSG x Jordan Brand collabs, this colorway is a bit of a deviation from the norm, which is ultimately what makes it so unique.

It was originally believed that this model would drop sometime in September although now, the release date seems to have been pushed back to October 10th, according to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. This date is subject to change, so stay tuned for any updates as we will bring you all of the latest information. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via zsneakerheadz

