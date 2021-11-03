Project Youngin Unveils His New Latest Single "Underdawgs"

Project Youngin has been delivering heat over the course of 2021. After announcing that he inked a deal with Motown, the rapper is now preparing for the release of his formal debut, Letter From The Projects. The rapper's forthcoming album is set to arrive soon and this week, he shared a new single to open up the floodgates titled, "Underdawgs" On the latest single from Project Youngin, he describes his relentless hustle to get it out of the mud, and the challenges and hurdles he faced in the process. "Underdogs" serves as the follow-up to "Love Don't Love Nobody."

The new project from Project Youngin will follow the release of Bigger Blessing in January which featured Pooh Shiesty, Hotboii, and more.

Check out his new single, "Underdawgs" below.

Quotable Lyrics

All my life, I've been a underdawg

You see this hunger, dawg?

Y'all might see me break a sweat but never catch me fallin' off