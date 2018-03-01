Even before he started rapping, Yung Pinch was different than his peers. Growing up in the affluent city of Huntington Beach, California, it was weird enough not being a rich kid, let alone wanting to be a rapper.

Pinch hasn’t let that stop him, though. Even though Huntington Beach isn’t known for its rap scene, Pinch is carving his own lane. His music, a poppy mix of Bay Area hyphy and melodic trap-singing, has turned him into a local sensation, and he has nowhere to go up. Expect Yung Pinch to continue to drop party ready anthems while repping the 714.

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images