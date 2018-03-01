Back to Artists

Yung Pinch

Real Name
Blake Sandoval
Date of Birth
Apr. 6, 1997 - Age 26
Hometown
Huntington Beach, California
Social
Artist Bio

Even before he started rapping, Yung Pinch was different than his peers. Growing up in the affluent city of Huntington Beach, California, it was weird enough not being a rich kid, let alone wanting to be a rapper.

Pinch hasn’t let that stop him, though. Even though Huntington Beach isn’t known for its rap scene, Pinch is carving his own lane. His music, a poppy mix of Bay Area hyphy and melodic trap-singing, has turned him into a local sensation, and he has nowhere to go up. Expect Yung Pinch to continue to drop party ready anthems while repping the 714.   

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images 

