While not much is yet established about the mysterious rapper from Atlanta, known as Young Cypher, we look forward to hearing more from what is sure to be a burgeoning career in the music industry. He first came to the public eye through a couple freestyles, one notably over the beat of Drake's, "Started from the Bottom." He also has released a handful of original tracks, occasionally with his fellow Georgia-based rapper, Hatian Fresh. His mixtape, "The Unemployment Line," was released on 2012 with the help of DJ Goonies. His next mixtape is called, "The Unexpected." With his distinctive voice and mannerisms, we are sure to hear more from him in the coming months. Stay posted.