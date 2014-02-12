Young Ca$h

Young Cash, otherwise known as Joey Galaxy, is an emcee born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida who currently operates out of Miami and under T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment imprint. Throughout his career, he's collaborated with the likes of Shawn J, Mike Jones, B.o.B., Iceburg, Brisco, Piccalo, JT Money, Ball, Field Mob, 2 Chainz, Destinee, Yo Gotti, Gudda Gudda, Bun B and many more. The last we heard of him was the July 2013 mixtape Win Or Die, which featured guest appearances from Akon, T-Pain, 2 Chainz, Ace Hood, Manny G, Twin, Chayo Nash, Mirror Mirror and more. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - he's fresh out the pen and hungry.