Young Ca$h

Real Name
N/A
Alias Name
Joey Galaxy
Date of Birth
Jan. 1, 1985 - Age 39
Hometown
Jacksonville, Florida
Label
indie
Social
Artist Bio

Young Cash, otherwise known as Joey Galaxy, is an emcee born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida who currently operates out of Miami and under T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment imprint. Throughout his career, he's collaborated with the likes of Shawn J, Mike Jones, B.o.B., Iceburg, Brisco, Piccalo, JT Money, Ball, Field Mob, 2 Chainz, Destinee, Yo Gotti, Gudda Gudda, Bun B and many more. The last we heard of him was the July 2013 mixtape Win Or Die, which featured guest appearances from Akon, T-Pain, 2 Chainz, Ace Hood, Manny G, Twin, Chayo Nash, Mirror Mirror and more. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - he's fresh out the pen and hungry.
Top Songs
