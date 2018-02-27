Few people manage to take gaming to anything more than a hobby, and only one person has ever managed to turn gaming into a successful rap career. That person is YBN Nahmir, a Birmingham, Alabama, rapper who garnered his first internet following by freestyling on mic while playing Grand Theft Auto.

Nahmir truly achieved success, however, with the release of his hit single “Rubbin’ Off the Paint”. The track, which has received remixes from artists like Vince Staples and Chris Brown, blew up so quickly that Nahmir had to be pulled from his high school classes.

Since the success of that song, Nahmir is trying to provide for his people. The young artist has yet to sign a deal, and says he refuses to unless he’s given his own label imprint and full creative freedom.

Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images