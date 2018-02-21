If you like your rappers with a dash of controversy, XXXTentacion is the artist for you.

It’s fitting, in that case, that X began to truly find success while he was locked up. His track “Look At Me!”, with the single art featuring his now iconic mugshot photo, gained massive popularity while X was still stuck behind bars.

Since his release, X has been embroiled in a series of incidents including fights with other artists and even fans at his own shows. However, these controversies only serve to fuel the dark and mysterious persona that his fans revere him for.

What the fans love more than violence, however, is the music. XXXTentacion has proven himself to be an artist with a surprising amount of range and sentimentality. You can have the grungy garage tracks with screaming vocals and muddy mixing, but X can just as easily release an emotional alt-rock track that sounds right at home with the rest of his vocabulary.

XXXTentacion collabs often with fellow Floridian Ski Mask the Slump God, and is the ringleader of the Members Only Collective.

On Monday, June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion was fatally shot in his car, in Florida. The news shook the hip-hop community at large. He was 20-years old. R.I.P.

Photo Credit: Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images