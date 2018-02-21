His name may be Wifi, but it’d be stupid to dismiss him as your typical internet rapper.

Isaiah Rivera, formerly known as wifisfuneral, truly lives up to his name, boasting the technical lyrical skills to murder your favorite internet rapper. Born in the Bronx but raised in Palm Beach, Florida, Wifi spits rapid-fire verses over bouncy, earworm production.

His lyrics run the gamut from standard bars about flexing, diamonds, women, etc., to pain, depression, and addiction. Inspired by his own experiences as a high school dropout who struggled with drug addiction, Wifi will leave his whole heart on the track, but still have you bumpin’ in the whip.

Wifi is showing no signs of slowing his grind any time soon, so don’t be shocked the next time you hear his voice, probably streaming through your wifi.