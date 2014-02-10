For those unaware, the The Ranger$ are a rap trio / dance crew out of Los Angeles, California currently consisting of members Julian Alexander Goins, Dashawn Blanks (aka DayDay / DayLang) and Jacorey Wayne Williams (AKA Corey). They're perhaps best known for their involvement in the explosive "jerkin'" dance craze of 2009, having been one of the most popular crews to emerge during that time, winning numerous awards. Throughout their career, they've released multiple mixtapes and collaborated with the New Boyz, Baby Dollz Jhawk and many more. The last we heard of The Ranger$ was their Picture Perfect mixtape, hosted by DJ Carisma and DJ Goonie, which y'all can cop in our mixtape section. Stay tuned for updates on their career, folks.