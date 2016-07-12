Don't feel tormented if you can't get your hands on an instrumental by The Beat Bully; not a lot of rappers can. With his kicks taking names and his snares giving swirlies, the producer born Anthony Tucker is a force to be reckoned with. A native of Chester, PA, The Beat Bully began producing under the name Tone Beats at the age of 13 in the footsteps of his older brother, fellow wizard Jahlil Beats. Tucker's first big look came when he produced Meek Mill's "House Party," a major achievement for the young producer that was quickly followed up by an even bigger milestone, production on Rick Ross and Drake's monster "Stay Schemin." That was The Beat Bully's breaking point, with the world of rap suddenly desperate for Tone's tones. In Tucker's prolific catalog, standouts include the legendary intro track from Meek Mill's Dreams & Nightmares, as well as "Hype" from Drake's record-breaking LP Views.