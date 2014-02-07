Sterling Simms is a Philadelphia singer / songwriter who operates in the field of R&B, having been influenced by such artists as Usher, Boyz II Men, New Edition, Mario, Aaliyah, Brian McKnight and Sade. Throughout his nine-year career, he's released two studio albums and two mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of Meek Mill, Jadakiss, The-Dream, Sean Price, Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri, L.A. Reid, Kenny Gamble, Teddy Bishop, Allison Iraheta, Knightwritaz and more. The last we hear of Simms was his June 2013 single "I Know Love", which featured Pusha T on the assist. He's currently working on a new studio album titled "11 Missed Calls". Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks.