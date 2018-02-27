It’s not uncommon for young people to feel trapped in their hometowns, to feel that the whole world is waiting for you outside of your neighborhood. Squidnice, a rapper born in Staten Island, New York, always had the ambition to go beyond its shores.

But in order to be able to explore outwards, first you have to build at home. That’s precisely what Squidnice is doing. Squidnice has dropped some fresh singles (his number one hit “Trap By My Lonely” earned a Frank Ocean co-sign), and a mixtape, The Craccen, which have generated a lot of buzz and turned Squidnice into a hometown hero, of sorts. His unique droning-style of rap is clearly catching on with the cool kids in New York, better to start listening too before it’s too late.

Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images