Sicko Mobb are an emerging duo born of Chicago, Illinois' South Side drill scene, consisting of members Lil Trav and Lil Ceno. They tend to soundtrack "bop" fiestas, "bop" being the Chi's latest dance craze, which Pitchfork has described as "quick and loose butterfly knees and steps, a weird hybrid of footwork's freneticism smoothed out with a touch of stepping coupled with freestyle arm moves often reminiscent of Lil B's cooking dance on steroids", which is apt enough. They recently signed with Norwegian production team Stargate's Sony / ATV imprint, and the last we heard of them (or first, rather) was their debut mixtape Super Saiyan Vol. 1, which dropped in December 2013 and featured Lil Durk, Twista and Stunt Taylor. Stay tuned for updates on their career, ya'll - they're just getting started.