fR€$H aka SHORT DaWG

Houston native Short Dawg is a rapper who started gaining attention after first signing to Def Jam, and then being featured on friend and fellow lean sipper Lil Wayne’s “Me and My Drank”. In 2009, Wayne signed him to Young Money and since then he has had a successful, though album-less, career. He has dropped many mixtapes, specifically his “Spitta Flame” series. His most recent project was the “Call Me Fresh” tape in December 2013.

Short Dawg has collaborated with lots of different artists including Timbaland, Birdman, Mack Maine, Gudda Gudda, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, Drake, Lil Twist, Chris Brown, Tyga, Lil Wayne, Bun B, Ab Soul, and Mac Miller. He signed to Def Jam in 2005 and ultimately left and signed with Young Money.

Despite nearly ten years in the game, he has yet to release his debut album. He has definitely been working on it, and said that it might be called “On Short Notice”, so let’s hope he announces an official release date in 2014.