Shome

Date of Birth
Feb. 5, 1990 - Age 34
Hometown
New Orleans, Louisiana
Label
unsigned
Social
Artist Bio

For those unfamiliar, Shome is an emerging New Orleans emcee and songwriter currently based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Despite growing up in a violent environment, Shome forgoes raps about crime, violence and drugs for positive, uplifting lyricism, with the goal of inspiring people in difficult situations to make a change.

The last we heard of Shome was The Balancing Act project, which was accompanied by several visuals. Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks - the young lord's just getting started in this rap game.

(Drawn from a summary by Louisiana State University student Nabil Rayeed.)

Top Songs
