For those unfamiliar, Shome is an emerging New Orleans emcee and songwriter currently based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Despite growing up in a violent environment, Shome forgoes raps about crime, violence and drugs for positive, uplifting lyricism, with the goal of inspiring people in difficult situations to make a change.

The last we heard of Shome was The Balancing Act project, which was accompanied by several visuals. Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks - the young lord's just getting started in this rap game.

(Drawn from a summary by Louisiana State University student Nabil Rayeed.)