As a New York native in Brooklyn’s Flatbush district, Sheff G was involved in gang-affiliated activities prior to being a teenager, with his number one motivation: cash. Violence, poverty and homelessness were familiar to him since a young age, leading him to join the 83 Gangsta Crips at the age of 12. It wasn’t until middle school that Sheff G really started paying attention to music, although he never thought he would be a rapper. Finding his identity through Chicago drill music, the prominent scene inspired Sheff to start making his own sound.

While on probation after firing shots in a local shopping center back in 2017, Sheff wrote his first single “No Suburban,” which soon went viral after Sheff put the preview up on Facebook. The song was created as a response to 22Gz’s song “Suburban,” to further heighten an ongoing feud between the two. Corey Finesse ended up creating a remix of the track, doubling the song’s success.

Soon after, Sheff was signed by former NFL football player Junior Galette’s record label, Nula Entertainment, where he would create a number of singles before eventually taking a break from music due to some legal issues.

Following his break, in early 2018, Sheff returned with “Panic, Pt. 2” featuring Sleepy Hallow and Double G. The song found a British following after being promoted on U.K. drill video channels like Pressplay. In 2019, both Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow left Nula Entertainment’s roster and created their own label, Winner’s Circle Entertainment. Sheff released THE UNLUCCY LUCCY KID as his debut album under his newly founded label, with Sleepy Hallow featured on seven of the fourteen tracks. In 2020, he released One and Only, with the hit song “No Suburban, Pt. 2,” which was later certified Gold by RIAA in 2022.

Photo credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

