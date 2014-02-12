For those unfamiliar, Cap 1 is a successful emcee who divides his time between Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles and operates under 2 Chainz' imprint. Throughout his career, he's released multiple projects and collaborated with the likes of Twista, Jazze Pha, Yung Berg, Bobby Valentino, Ludacris, Drake, Nicki Minaj and more. The last we heard of Cap 1 was his January 2014 mixtape Caviar Dreams, which featured production and guest features from Ty Dolla $ign, Ace Hood, OJ Da Juiceman, Jim Jones, Young Dolph, Verse Simmonds, Young Chop, Zaytoven, Will-A-Fool, FKi, League Of Starz and more. He also recently released a new studio album titled TRU 2 IT. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all, and hit up officialcap1.com for further information.