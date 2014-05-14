Back to Artists
Rome Fortune
Real Name
Rome Fortune
Date of Birth
Oct. 13, 1988 - Age 35
Hometown
atlanta, georgia
Label
unsigned
Social
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Videos
Artist Bio
inquiries/submissions/features
bookromefortune@gmail.com
Instagram : @CowboyPimpin
Top Songs
Payin For It
Rome Fortune
Apr 30, 2014
The Experiment
Rome Fortune
Oct 07, 2014
WHATCHUWANT
Rome Fortune
Nov 21, 2017
Kimono
Rome Fortune
Nov 07, 2017
Hoodrich Disco
Rome Fortune
Jun 26, 2018
Top Albums & Mixtapes
Small VVorld
Rome Fortune
Oct 07, 2014
Beautiful Pimp II
Rome Fortune
Feb 12, 2014
Beautiful Pimp
Rome Fortune
Feb 20, 2013
Drive, Thighs & Lies
Rome Fortune
Apr 30, 2014
Beautiful Pimp 3
Rome Fortune
Nov 10, 2018
