Artist Bio

Born Lontrell Dennell Williams Jr, Pooh Shiesty worked independently in the hip hop game before signing with Gucci Mane’s 1017 record label in April of 2020.

Williams’s desire for a rap career began in his teenage years. After moving from Memphis to Texas, he gained local notoriety for his feature on K Carbon’s remix to Three Six Mafia’s “Weak Azz Bitch.” He later moved back to Memphis, and decided to focus more on music. While in high school, he formed the rap group Choppa Gang. During his Choppa Gang years, he was able to sharpen his freestyling skills.

After graduating high school, the Pooh Shiesty moniker hit the Internet. Starting in 2018, Williams independently released a number of singles under this rap alias, and he began to gain notoriety once again, but this time, it wasn't confined to his local neighborhood, it was across the web.

Shortly after the streams for one particular single, "Shiesty Summer," began to reach millions, Gucci Mane reached out to Shiesty. Gucci went on to sign him to his 1017 label imprint through Atlantic Records. Shiesty was featured prominently on Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, released in 2020, and has remained one of the most compelling rappers on the New 1017 roster ever since.

Since his breakthrough, Pooh Shiesty has continued to release hits, including: “Monday to Sunday,” “Back in Blood,” “Guard Up,” and “Twerksum.” His debut album Shiesty Season was released in February of 2021 and earned gold status since its release.