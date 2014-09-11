For those unfamiliar, Phil Ade is a Maryland / Washington, D.C. representative perhaps best known for his single "Toast 2 Life". Throughout his career, he's released multiple projects and collaborated and / or toured with the likes of Raekwon, Logic, Wale, Tabi Bonney, Mark Henry, Dope Sunny, Raheem DeVaughn, Mac Miller, Lupe Fiasco, Miguel, Tinie Tempah, Sarah Green and more. The last we heard of Ade was a February 2013 remix of Drake's "The Language" (from his 2013 album Nothing Was The Same), as well as a rendition of Que's hit single "OG Bobby Johnson". Stay tuned for updates on Phil Ade's career, folks, and hit up philademusic.com for more details.