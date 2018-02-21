Who could have guessed that the artist best keeping the spirit of G-Funk alive wouldn’t live in Compton or Los Angeles, but would actually rep the 313. Payroll Giovanni is doing all that and more, taking a classic hip-hop sound and keeping it current for the modern era.

As the leader of the now-defunct Doughboyz Cashout crew, Payroll made a name for himself in Detroit, even linking up with Big Sean for a verse on his Hall of Fame album. But it was when Payroll went solo and linked up with California producer Cardo, that Payroll truly found his lane. Over the course of three mixtapes, Big Bossin’ volumes 1, 1.5, and 2, Payroll and Cardo have established themselves as a duo to watch. The pair release clean, smooth rider music; the perfect soundtrack to cruisin’ in the whip or sitting down to count money.

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images