O Lyfe is an emering R&B/Soul vocalist, songwriter and performer born and raised in Decatur, Georgia but currently BASED in Atlanta, unsurprisingly. Affiliated with The Aphilliates trendsetter DJ Sense, he broke into the music scene with the success of his 2012 hit "A$$ Shots", an unconventional take on Sir Mix-A-Lot's 1992 hit "Baby Got Back". The last we heard of the new In Love With Music signee was "She Bad", his first single of 2014, which features fellow Georgia artist K Camp on the assist. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all. He's currently working on a new EP, and has only just begun to pop.