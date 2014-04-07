A listen to 18-year-old DMV-native Nooch quickly reveals an artist who listens just as much as he speaks. A certified engineer, Nooch is equipped with an ear for music that goes beyond the usual trap-inspired tunes of his peers within and outside of the DMV. While many artists strive to create a singular sound by which they can define themselves, the 18-year-old rapper rejects that notion all together, hoping that each song is its own experience that simply adds to a greater one. Thus, differentiating is where Nooch excels most. He nods to the artists he looks up to while adding his own essence to each track. His versatility combined with his fan-first approach to making music sets him apart from the sounds of his region and radio.