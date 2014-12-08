Shawn Harris is an emerging artist, producer, & songwriter born in the slums of Liberia during an intense civil war & raised throughout the United States. Growing up primarily in Minneapolis, the Washington D.C. area, and Miami, he credits all three cities for influencing his experimental, crafty, and ambient sound.



Shawn now divides his time between Miami and Los Angeles. He is a member of the LA based music collective "Odd Dream Republic," which also houses the likes of singer-songwriter Johnny Rain and other notable talents.



Harris is currently working on his debut EP, which is still untitled. Expect it later this summer or early in the fall.



