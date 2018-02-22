From the streets to the studio, Mozzy has used his uncomparable determination to get ahead.

Born in Sacramento, California, Mozzy started rapping in 2004, and hasn’t stopped since. It was his 2015 album, Bladadah, that earned Mozzy national attention, but the amazing thing was that it was already his 10th solo album. What’s even crazier than that is that it was in 10th solo album, in four years.

His work ethic didn’t slow down after that either. Mozzy released 4 full-length studio albums in 2015, 5 albums in 2016, and 2 in 2017. He’s working hard in the booth too, making songs with straightforward, and hard-hitting bars about how it really is growing up in the streets. Start listening to Mozzy now, because by the time you finish you might have another couple projects to listen to.

Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images