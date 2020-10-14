Don’t let his prolific discography fool you, Money Man is relatively fresh on the rap scene. The Georgia-raised rapper, born Tyson Jay Bolding, started his career quickly when he created Black Circle Family, his independent label named after his 2016 debut album, Black Circle. Early independent work, like his 2016 debut solo single, “Boss Up” and 2017’s “How It Feel” garnered not only public attention but also interest from Cash Money Records. Shortly after signing to the label, Money Man dropped three mixtapes with the label in fewer than six months: July 2017’s Secret Society, October’s Harvest Season, and January 2018’s Grow God. With these successful releases, Money Man’s profile would only continue to grow, making his soon-departure from Cash Money all the more notable. Beyond the label removing his work from streaming services upon discovering his intent to leave, Money Man had to pay $250,000 to be released from his contract and own his music again. After leaving Cash Money, Money Man returned to Black Circle Family and partnered with distributor, EMPIRE, an entity employed by such acts as Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, and Migos.

The independent venture proved successful for him, as he’s since released ten albums with EMPIRE and has hit the Billboard Charts four times since 2019, including his collaborative album with Peewee Longway, Long Money. However, his most tangible instance of striking gold transpired with the 2020 release of Epidemic (Deluxe)’s, an album featuring a remix of his song “24”, this time featuring a verse from Lil Baby.