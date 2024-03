Milli, known for his clever word play, energetic delivery and creative flow patterns, has managed to develop a solid fan base with his relentless grind. His first installment "The Detour" accumulated over 50k downloads and his follow up project "S.O.A.L" reached 20k downloads worldwide and counting. While building his buzz for his album release "Highway To Millz," set to be released this spring 2014, he has been featured in premier sites such as HNHH, Vibe, Nah Right and more.