Maybach Music affiliate Masspike Miles is a singer who grew up in Boston. His first major music move came when he became the head of the R&B trio Perfect Gentleman in 1993. After appearing in DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” music video, Masspike Miles was signed to MMG and was intended to sing hooks on hip-hop tracks. He has released eight mixtapes; the first of which dropped in 2009 and was titled “The Pursuit of Happiness”. Over the course of his career, Masspike Miles has collaborated with several notable artists and producers including Statik Selektah, Rick Ross, The Jacka, Triple C’s, Young Buck, Termanology, Gunplay, Cassidy, Torch, Havoc, and others. He released his “Skyy Miles 3” mixtape in December 2013, and though the MMG signee has yet to announce details for an upcoming project or possible debut album, expect something from him in 2014 as he has consistently released music throughout his career.