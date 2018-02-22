One of the breakout stars from the Soundcloud emo rap movement, Lil Xan makes dream-like tracks that feel like you’ve just drowned a bottle of Nyquil, or maybe popped a Xanax.

Obviously Lil Xan’s name fits his music, but the young rapper’s relationship with the drug is more complicated than your typical rap artist. After battling with addiction for two years, Lil Xan swore off the drug for good, and now preaches to the evils of addiction at his shows and in his songs. His hit single “Betrayed” is a clear example, the hook of this song has a double duty of warning the listener of Xan’s emotional distance as well as the dangers of Xanax. Keep on spreading the good word, Xan!

Photo Credit: MTV/TRL/Getty Images