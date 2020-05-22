Artist Bio

While growing up in Virginia Beach, Lil Tracy immediately began to get excited about emo music, as well as Southern Hip-Hop. He got so invested in the music that at the age of 15, he started to rap and even released some mixtapes under a different name: Yung Bruh. His career really kicked off back in 2013 at the age of 18, when he moved to Los Angeles and joined the Thraxxhouse collective. Eventually, Tracy helped start Gothboiclique which featured the likes of Lil Peep who was Tracy's best friend.

It was then that he changed his name to Lil Tracy. In fact, much of this name change had to do with finding out about another artist who was named Yung Bruh. Peep and Tracy became linked at the hip and over the years, Tracy has released various projects, including his debut album "Anarchy" which came out back in 2019.

Tracy continues to make waves in the emo-rap world and it will be interesting to see what he comes out with in the future.