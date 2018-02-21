Taking inspiration for his name from his father, a recording artist known as Dark Skies, Lil Skies is a hip-hop artist from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. A known member of the modern “Soundcloud Rap” era, Skies followed the same path many teenage rappers have followed: dropping out of high school to focus on a music career.

His risks paid off, however. After dropping some strong singles online, he caught the attention of Atlantic Records, and released his breakout mixtape Life of a Dark Rose, which charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Skies has become known for making glittery, melodic, trap music with huge pop appeal. His two breakout singles “Red Roses” and “Nowadays” are proof that Skies has what it takes to become a star.