Lil Nas X made a splash 11 in the hip-hop world with the release of his viral hit "Old Town Road." Designed as part of the social media app Tik-Tok's aptly-titled "Yeehaw Challenge," Lil Nas X delivered a trap-tinged take on country rap, drawing inspiration from Red Dead Redemption Upon release, "Old Town Road" skyrocketed in popularity, hitting number 15 on the Billboard charts, and 19 on Billboard's country charts.

However, Lil Nas X's time as a country breakout star was short-lived, thanks to Billboard's intervention. They proceeded to remove "Old Town Road" from the country chart, sparking a backlash from the hip-hop community and beyond. Even Billy Ray Cyrus stepped in with some words of encouragement, adding his voice to a remix of the Western-themed single. Now, with his name ringing more bells than ever, the former Internet personality is looking at a dusty trail of possibility.

