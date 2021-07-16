Before seeing success in the rap game, LightSkinKeisha was a notable social media personality. She gained viral attention for small clips and videos she would post to Twitter, Vine, and Instagram. The content she posted consisted of small comedy sketches, rants, and soundbytes that showcased her entertaining personality and her easy ability to resonate with people. After her videos started gaining traction, she began to post songs to her online accounts as well, thus beginning her foray into music.

While releasing music independently, LightSkinKeisha worked part time jobs to earn money to budget towards recording time in the studio. Her official hip hop debut was with the song “Weather.” Fittingly, her debut drop is actually based off one of her clips, ‘Act Up Weather’ that went viral on Twitter. She continued releasing music independently throughout 2017 and 2018.

In late 2018, LSK signed with L.A. Reid and his HITCO Entertainment record label after releasing her debut mixtape That’s Just The Bottom Line. From there on out, it’s been up for the Atlanta emcee. Since signing with L.A. Reid, the rapper dropped the mixtapes Act Up Szn, Talk That Talk, and Clones throughout 2019 and 2020. LSK also starred on the ninth season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. LightSkinKeisha continues to stay on the rap game’s radar with tracks like “Spend Sum Cash” and “FDH.”