As if the South didn’t already have a foothold across genres of modern music, it’s adding another notch to its belt with some new talent. Atlanta’s own, Leon Bridges, harkens back to swoon-worthy sounds thought to be lost. Though raised with R&B and Hip-Hop, Bridges found his deepest emotional connection when a friend introduced him to Sam Cooke. From there, he abandoned his dreams of becoming a choreographer, as he was entranced by the styling of 50's and 60's sensations like Cooke, The Temptations, and Otis Redding. The smooth soul-crooner paid his dues as he slowly climbed the ladder from gig to gig. That was, until he found himself performing in a bar. Conspicuously equipped with high-waisted Wranglers, Bridges caught the attention of a nearby woman, who suggested he meet an associate of hers with a similar fashion sense.

As fate would have it, the woman’s acquaintance was none other than Austin Jenkins, the guitarist for the rock band, White Denim. Almost immediately, Jenkins watched Bridges perform and concluded that they had to make a record. From Jenkins’ enthusiasm, Coming Home was born. Bridges’ 2015 debut album featured such hit singles as the titular “Coming Home” and “River.” It additionally captured widespread acclaim, as it hit the top ten in multiple countries, received a Grammy nomination, and secured Bridges a deal with Columbia Records. He capitalized on the success of the certified-gold album by following it up with 2018’s Beyond, a ten-track sophomore feat which included the chart-topping single, “Bad Bad News,” as well as the hit, "Beyond."