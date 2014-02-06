Legacy (New Boyz)

Legacy is an emcee/producer born and raised in Los Angeles, California and a former member of the New Boyz jerkin' duo alongside Earl Benjamin, AKA Ben J. Since stepping foot in the rap game, he's released two solo mixtapes (Your New Favorite Rapper and Dolo), having worked with Ray J, YG, Stefano, Rock Mafia, Colette Carr, Hot Chelle Rae, The Stunners, Tydis, Keisha Liu, Sabi, Teairra Mari, Chris Brown, The Cataracs, Dev, Iyaz and more. Most recently, J. Cole dissed the New Boyz on a January 2014 track titled "Blowin' Smoke," which was included on the Revenge Of The Dreamers compilation released with his Dreamville crew that same month. Needless to say, Legacy didn't take kindly to the mention, and responded with a fervent remix a few days later. Stay tuned for updates on his movements, y'all.