Kreayshawn is by far one of the more successful of the few females in hiphop right now. Raised in the Bay Area, Kreayshawn got into the rap game in her early teens growing up in Oakland. With a background in making videos, the rapper released her first mixtape in 2010 called “Kittys x Choppas” and her first music video for the song “Bumpin Bumpin.” Her 2011 video for her single “Gucci Gucci” was what got everyone’s attention, with almost three million views on YouTube in its first few weeks. Through the song’s popularity, Kreayshawn quickly signed with Columbia Records. The rapper is known for her active social media presence, and was ranked number 34 on Billboard’s 2011 Social Media 50 Chart. Her debut studio album, “Somethin’ ‘Bout Kreay” was released in September 2012, featuring collaborations with 2 Chainz and friend V-Nasty. Her career went on pause in tandem with the birth of her son in 2013, but keep your eyes open for upcoming projects.