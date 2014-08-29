Curtis Stewart, better known by his stage name Kidd Kidd, is an American rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana. He was discovered by Lil Wayne while rapping on a street corner in New Orleans. He was one of the first members of the Young Money Entertainment record label, as a part of Southern hip hop group Squad Up, alongside fellow rappers Gudda Gudda and T-Streets. In 2004, disputes between members of the group and Lil Wayne caused them to leave the Young Money label and eventually disband. Kidd Kidd would later rejoin the label and make an appearance on Lil Wayne's 2008 hit single "Mrs. Officer", however after not appearing in the video, Kidd Kidd severed ties with Wayne once again.

[WikiPedia]