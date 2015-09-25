Kevin Cossom is and singer/songwriter from Orlando with an impressive résumé. He wrote the hit single “Karma” on Lloyd Banks’ debut album, The Hunger for More, and Jeezy’s hit single “Go Getta” featuring R. Kelly, amongst others. He works extensively with Danja and has worked with other artists including Drake, Rick Ross, Pusha T, Justin Bieber, J. Cole, Ace Hood, Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Fabolous, Nas, and E-40. He's currently attempting to stepinto the spotlight as a singer, rather than working in the background as a songwriter.