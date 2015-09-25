Back to Artists

Kevin Cossom

Real Name
Kevin Cossom
Date of Birth
Sep. 2, 1984 - Age 39
Hometown
Orlando, FL
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Kevin Cossom is and singer/songwriter from Orlando with an impressive résumé. He wrote the hit single “Karma” on Lloyd Banks’ debut album, The Hunger for More, and Jeezy’s hit single “Go Getta” featuring R. Kelly, amongst others. He works extensively with Danja and has worked with other artists including Drake, Rick Ross, Pusha T, Justin Bieber, J. Cole, Ace Hood, Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Fabolous, Nas, and E-40. He's currently attempting to stepinto the spotlight as a singer, rather than working in the background as a songwriter.
Top Songs
View all