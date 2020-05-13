In a sea of Dolls, Detroit's Kash Doll has reason to stand tall. Boasting an impressive co-sign from Royce Da 5'9", Arkeisha Antoinette Knight has steadily solidified herself as one to watch in the rap game. Initially seeking a career in business management, Kash Doll found herself taking an unconventional road to hip-hop. Working as a dancer at the strip club, Kash Doll separated herself from the pack through her impressive rapping ability, and before long she was taking steps to build her platform on social media.

Her hustle eventually caught the eye of Drake, and before long her first mixtape Keisha vs Kash Doll was steadily gaining traction. The run continued as Kash linked up with the likes of Big Sean and Metro Boomin before finally inking a deal with Republic Records. There, Kash Doll proceeded to connect with Lil Wayne, Iggy Azalea, and more, going on to release her major-label debut Stacked in 2019.